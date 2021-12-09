Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $431.02. 116,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.77 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

