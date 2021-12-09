iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 714,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 26,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

