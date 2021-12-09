New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE NEWR traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,972. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $9,299,812 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

