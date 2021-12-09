Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 3.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $40,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.