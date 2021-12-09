Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 138,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

