Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,344 shares of company stock valued at $520,397 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Yelp by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,814 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Yelp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,733 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,071,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Yelp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,827 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,766. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

