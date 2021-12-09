EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.72 Million

Analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report $197.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.92 million to $199.52 million. EZCORP reported sales of $178.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $795.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $790.17 million to $800.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $870.09 million, with estimates ranging from $852.60 million to $887.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

EZPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.13. 5,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $399.69 million, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at about $9,231,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after purchasing an additional 199,277 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $810,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

