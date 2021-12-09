Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,900,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,504,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,120,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

