Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,887 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

NYSE USB opened at $57.04 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

