Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.85.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,555. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.67. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.