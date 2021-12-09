Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,053 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total value of $2,600,877.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,293. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.43 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

