TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Christopher C. Swenson Buys 5,000 Shares

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NRDY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. 14,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

