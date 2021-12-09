Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,023 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.71.

LOW stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,083. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $258.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

