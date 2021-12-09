Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) has been assigned a C$12.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IVN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

TSE:IVN traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$10.00. The company had a trading volume of 946,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,828. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30. The company has a current ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.21. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$5.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.59.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

