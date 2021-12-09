DDD Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DDD Partners LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.84.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $530.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.24. The company has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

