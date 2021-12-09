MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 257.37%.

MIND opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 629,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,693.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

