North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NWC stock traded up C$1.47 on Thursday, hitting C$37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 208,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. North West has a 12-month low of C$30.24 and a 12-month high of C$38.20.

North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that North West will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

