National Bankshares Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$66.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOL. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.50.

DOL traded up C$1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.68. 375,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$46.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.77 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at C$2,146,872. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

