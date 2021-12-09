Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,164 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $469.60. 145,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,577. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.