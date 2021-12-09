McNamara Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after buying an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

