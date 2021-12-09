Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after buying an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 372,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,363,324. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 191.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.