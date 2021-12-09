Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.62 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,557. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $288.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.