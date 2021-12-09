ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $296,720.79 and $1.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00318912 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $711.82 or 0.01489226 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

