The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,671. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.43. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

