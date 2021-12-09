Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $74.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.10 million. Culp reported sales of $79.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $315.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 55,579 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CULP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 72,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,964. Culp has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Culp’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

