TaaS (TAAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00219792 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

