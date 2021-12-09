Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.21. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $98.72 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

