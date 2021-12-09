GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.
NYSE:GME traded down $11.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.31. 96,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,116,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average of $196.16. GameStop has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.91 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.20.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
