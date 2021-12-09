GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

NYSE:GME traded down $11.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.31. 96,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,116,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average of $196.16. GameStop has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.91 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GameStop stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

