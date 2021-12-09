Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,622 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.06. 428,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. The company has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

