Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,068.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.94, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

