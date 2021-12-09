Tixl (TXL) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Tixl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $37,646.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tixl has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

