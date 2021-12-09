Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,821. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.32. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

