NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

Shares of TSE:NVA traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.40. 347,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$7.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.54.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.