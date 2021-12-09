Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Shares of HOLI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. 7,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,300. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $908.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 762.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 217,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 191,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 269.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $10,645,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

