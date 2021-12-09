Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 806 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $204.60 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

