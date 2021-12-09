Cowen Raises Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $50.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.36. 42,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,239. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. Avantor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 521,300 shares of company stock worth $21,001,881. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 111,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 142.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

