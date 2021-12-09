Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $204.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

