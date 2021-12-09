ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 259,781 shares.The stock last traded at $32.36 and had previously closed at $33.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.11.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,033.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,602. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

