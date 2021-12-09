Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $76.56. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,552. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

