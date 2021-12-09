DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.
Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.13. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
