DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.13. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 95.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 115.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.