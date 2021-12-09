Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 402 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $173,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,867.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,711.15. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

