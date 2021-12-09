GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,396 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 54.3% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after buying an additional 119,294 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.4% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Intel by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 59,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

