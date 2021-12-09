CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $183,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 167,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.