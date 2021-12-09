Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LOVE traded up $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lovesac by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lovesac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lovesac by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

