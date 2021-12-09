Brokerages Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Target Price at $43.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.69. 22,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,561. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.