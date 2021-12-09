AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Releases Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.27%.

ALOT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,033. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Get AstroNova alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

ALOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.