Startcoin (START) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87,024.62

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Startcoin has a market cap of $87,024.62 and $5.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011223 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00132141 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.53 or 0.00601474 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000915 BTC.

About Startcoin

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org . The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Startcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

