Bionic (BNC) Hits Market Cap of $53,970.76

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. Bionic has a market capitalization of $53,970.76 and $21.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bionic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bionic has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bionic

Bionic (BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bionic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bionic using one of the exchanges listed above.

