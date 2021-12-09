TENT Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, TENT has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $653,513.38 and $115,784.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00346255 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00142715 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00091168 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000132 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

