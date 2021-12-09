Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Solo Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE DTC traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 21,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,581. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

DTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

